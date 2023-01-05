Mecklenburg Co. DA’s Office Clears City Councilman James Mitchell in SBI Criminal Investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Councilmember James “Smuggie” Mitchell Jr. has been cleared of any prosecution in an SBI criminal investigation involving his ties to a company that has several contracts with the city.

There were concerns because as he prepared to take office, Mitchell claimed he had a 25% ownership stake in R.J. Leeper Construction LLC, a company that does contractual work for the city.

It is illegal for an elected official to own more than 10% of a company that does business with the city.

In September, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather asked the SBI to investigate Mitchell’s claims.

During the investigation, corporate officers and employees of Leeper Construction denied Mitchell still had ownership stake in the company.

Click here to see the DA’s full report.

We’ve reached out to Mitchell for comment but have not heard back.