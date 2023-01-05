Sunny and Pleasant Thursday

A pleasant and sunny day ahead with highs reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. Colder air arrives tonight with temps tumbling into the 30s overnight. Moisture will get locked up in the mountains and we could see a quick burst of snow in the high country. Little to no accumulation outside of the highest elevations. Drier air digs in Friday with highs reaching the mid 50s.

We’ll stay dry through Saturday, with our next wave of rain arriving Sunday. The whole day won’t be a wash, but showers will start to stretch into the region by the afternoon with rain continuing into early Monday. Temps will remain consistent with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Today: Sunny. High: 65 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cold. Low: 38 Wind: W 5 mph

Friday: Cooler. High: 55. Wind: NW 5 mph