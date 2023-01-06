Chargers Surprise Colorado Hero with Super Bowl Tickets

LOS ANGELES, CA – One of the men who helped stop the gunman during the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs just got the surprise of a lifetime.

Richard Fierro and his family were invited to the Los Angeles Chargers’ final home game of the regular season Sunday.

Before kickoff, Fierro was invited onto the field where he got perhaps the biggest shock of his life.

The Chargers say it’s to recognize the vet’s heroic acts, and thank him for his bravery.