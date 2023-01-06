‘It Hurts So Bad’: Mother & Father Of Five-Year-Old Girl Killed On New Year’s Day Speaks About Their Loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lyric Thomas turned five–years-old, weeks before her life was taken.

“For this to happen to her, it hurts so bad,” explained Lyric’s mother, Christina Morris.

Thomas died minutes into the New Year on Moretz Avenue. Where her vigil was held on Friday night.

“My baby was everything. She was a ball of life. A ball of joy,” said Lyric’s father, Naquone Thomas.

CMPD says Lyric’s death was an accidental shooting. No arrests have been made.

“Lyric touched a lot of people in her own special way and there’s a lot of people that love her,” said Morris of the vigil turnout for her daughter.

The family has a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.