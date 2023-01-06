Sunny & Mild Start to the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Breezy for the mountains

Chillier start this morning 10-20 degrees cooler south and east of I-85

Mild and dry start to the weekend

Scattered Showers Sunday Discussion:

Weak boundary pushing colder temps into the region this morning. Windy across the high country with gusts 30-35 mph. Winds will die down today but temps will remain cool for the mountains with highs reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be cooler than yesterday for the rest of the region, but temps will still top out above average with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Dry weather continues into Saturday, but clouds will fill in as a cold front approaches the area. Rain returns Sunday. A brief wintry mix for the mountains possible Sunday morning, but that will change over to a cold rain by mid to late morning. Scattered showers through Sunday evening for the rest of the area. Dry for Monday with consistent temps in the mid to upper 50s through early next week. Isolated rain chances as a series of disturbances push through the area. However, rain chances look best late next week as a stronger front will be able to tap into more moisture leading into the weekend.