12-Year-Old Hit Crossing Street in Rock Hill Has Died From Their Injuries

The Latest:

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have said that the 12-year-old child struck on Celanese Road has died from their injuries.

Previously (1/6/2023):

ROCK HILL, S.C. (News Release) — On January 5, 2023, at 7:15 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road for a traffic accident involving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz and a 12-year-old pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located the juvenile in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was transported from the scene to Piedmont Medical Center and later flown to Levine Children’s Hospital.

The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene.

Officers located the vehicle involved in the collision and spoke with the driver. The driver showed no signs of impairment during the investigation. Officers also spoke to several witnesses on scene. It was determined, the juvenile attempted to cross Celanese Road outside of the crosswalk before being struck by the vehicle which was traveling north on Celanese Road.