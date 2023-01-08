Dry & Nice Start To The Workweek

Discussion:

It has been a cool and wet Sunday as a cold front inches closer. That front will cross the area this evening resulting in a dry start to the work week. An area of high pressure will dominate the first half of the week bringing sunny skies to the region. Another front will approach from the west of Thursday bringing rain chances back into the forecast.

Tonight: Cloudy. Scattered showers before midnight. Fog developing. Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday: Fog. Early AM clouds will gradually clear in wake of the cold front. Highs in the mid 50s with sunny skies.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Clouds increase ahead of the next weather system. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows 60s. Scattered showers.

I hope you all are having a wonderful weekend!

Kaitlin