Sunday Marks 20 Years Since Deadly Plane Crash At Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Sunday marks 20 years since a plane crashed at Charlotte Douglas Airport, killing all 21 people on board.

Air Midwest Flight 5481 fell from the sky, seconds after takeoff on January 8, 2003.

An NTSB report found one of the mechanics, contracted to work on the twin-engine plane, incorrectly adjusted the elevator control system.

The report also cited improperly rigged cables, combined with too much weight in the back of the plane.

After the crash, the FAA recommended better weight and balance procedures.