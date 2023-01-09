Staying Dry Until Thursday

Discussion:

An area of high pressure has moved in in wake of Sunday’s front. The first half of the week will be dry and sunny ahead of our next weather system on Thursday. Another front will approach from the west on Thursday bringing rain chances back into the forecast. Temperatures fall Friday, but just back to average.

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low temperatures right near freezing.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with PM increasing clouds ahead of the next weather system. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances rise in the afternoon and evening.