More Than 600 Flights Delayed At CLT Following FAA Ground Stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 600 flights were delayed and 130 flights were cancelled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday following the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) nationwide ground stop.

The FAA says the ground stop was the result of an outage to a system that provides information and notices to pilots before they take off. The ground stop was lifted around 9:00am Wednesday and normal operations are resuming, however the ripple effect is having an impact on other flight schedules.

According to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight data, more than 8,000 flights were delayed nationwide as a result of the ground stop. As of 5:30pm Wednesday, FlightAware is reporting 609 flight delays and 130 cancelations at CLT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.