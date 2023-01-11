Strong Cold Front Moves Through Thursday

Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers possible after midnight. Low: 50.

Thursday: Breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph outside of storms. Rain will be isolated during the day before the main line rolls through late afternoon into the evening. Isolated severe storms are possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy. Highs near 50. Wind gusts up to 20 mph.