Strong Cold Front Moves Through Thursday
Tracking a cold front that will bring a line of showers and storms to the region Thursday
Forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers possible after midnight. Low: 50.
Thursday: Breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph outside of storms. Rain will be isolated during the day before the main line rolls through late afternoon into the evening. Isolated severe storms are possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy. Highs near 50. Wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Weekend: Freezing mornings with cool days. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Plenty of sunshine!
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin