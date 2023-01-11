Isolated Storm Threat Followed by Mountain Snow

1/6

A strong cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the area on Thursday. The timing of the main line will be late afternoon into early evening.

The more sunshine we see and the faster this line moves, will mean a higher severe weather threat for us. Right now the threat is low, but not zero.

Threat Level: Low

Main Threats: Damaging wind. Isolated tornadoes.

Timing: Late Afternoon – Early Evening

A northwest flow in wake of the cold front will bring snow to the Mountains on Friday. It will be a cold and breezy, but beautiful weekend to hit the slopes!