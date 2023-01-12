Cooler Temperatures & Mountain Snow Close Out The Week

We are all clear from severe weather!

Alerts:

– Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties (above 3,5000′) from midnight tonight until 7 AM Saturday

– Winter Storm Warning in effect for Avery county from midnight tonight until 7 AM Saturday

Mountain Snow Friday:

Totals: 1-2” around 3,500′. 2-4”+ above 3,500′

Timing: Friday Forecast:

Tonight: The severe weather threat will continue until about 9 PM. After that, showers could still linger, but nothing severe expected. It will be windy even outside of storms with wind gusts as high was 30 mph. Lows in the low 40s. Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy. Highs near 50. Wind gusts up to 20 mph. Northwest flow snow will build across the High Country.

Weekend: Freezing mornings with cool days. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Plenty of sunshine!