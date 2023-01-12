Healthy Headlines: Human Trafficking Awareness

CHARLOTTE, NC — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. This is an important topic across the country and in Charlotte – which has the most incidents of human trafficking in North Carolina, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Injury Prevention Coordinator, Kelly Moriarty, details what we need to know and how we can keep our communities safe and free of human trafficking.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch full interview below: