Big South Conference To Host Blood Drives Across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Big South Conference is partnering with the Blood Connection to host a series of blood drives to give back to the Charlotte Community through blood donation! Throughout the week, blood drives will be set up at various locations, including some Charlotte area high schools and local businesses.

The local community can donate at the various locations throughout the week:

Wednesday, January 25th @ Cedarwood Country Club from 10am – 3pm

Thursday, January 26th @ Indian Land High School from 8am – 1pm

Saturday, January 28th @ Blakeney Shopping Center from 12pm – 5pm

Tuesday January 31st @ First Citizens Bank Cotswold Branch from 10am – 3pm.

For every donation, TBC will be donating $10 to help support a Big South Conference Student-Athlete Mental Health initiative.