Police Arrest Suspect In Citiside Drive Homicide, Victim Identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the man shot to death Friday on Citiside Drive in east Charlotte. Deandre Hagler, 22, was found shot to death inside a car.

Police arrested Treyvon Young. He’s facing charges of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Moving Vehicle. Police say he was on probation and on electronic monitoring at the time of the murder.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in east Charlotte Friday.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Citiside Drive around 10:30 a.m.

Medic says they pronounced one person deceased.

WCCB has a crew headed to the scene.