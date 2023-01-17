Chick-Fil-A Rezoning Approved For Drive-Thru Only Location in Cotswold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A popular fast food restaurant has won approval on a plan it hopes will improve traffic in a busy Charlotte neighborhood.

Chick-Fil-A will be allowed to tear down its existing location on Randolph Road in Cotswold to become drive-thru only.

Charlotte City Council approved the rezoning by an 8-3 vote on Tuesday night.

The owner says the new location will move customers faster with two drive thru lanes that don’t merge and a larger kitchen.

Chick-Fil-A will also pay $70,000 toward a new traffic light. And a walk-up window will be available.

Before the vote, the plan drew criticism from those calling for a more walkable, less car-dependent neighborhood.