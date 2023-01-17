Locust Police Searching For Missing Woman, Family Worried

LOCUST, N.C. — Police say Tara Norton, 52, was last seen on January 15th around 6 p.m. willingly getting into a silver pickup truck with an unknown person.

Norton is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has long blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, black boots, a black jacket, and a white and black striped shirt.

Her family says that she suffers from bipolar disorder, does not use medication, and does disappear for short periods of time.

However, her family mentioned that Norton usually stays in contact with some of the family when she disappears, but she has not responded to family members during this disappearance.

At this time, no foul play is suspected in Norton’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Locust Police Department at 704-888-4744 or send them a direct message on their Facebook page.