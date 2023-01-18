CMS To Hold Public Sessions On 2023 Comprehensive Review

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wants to hear feedback from the public on how to spend capital funding.

The district will hold several public engagement sessions on the 2023 Comprehensive Review over the next couple of weeks.

The sessions will be focused on programs, boundaries and facilities within CMS that the district wants to use the money to improve or change.

The public will be able to provide input on which projects are considered.

The public engagement sessions will be held on the following dates:

· Wednesday, Jan. 18 | 7 p.m.

North Mecklenburg High School, 11201 Old Statesville Road Huntersville, NC 28078

· Thursday, Jan. 19 | 12 p.m. Virtual: https://cms-k12-nc-us.zoom.us/j/98647144117

· Thursday, Jan. 19 | 6 p.m.

Garinger High School, 1100 Eastway Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205

· Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 6 p.m.

Northwest School of the Arts, 1415 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte, NC 28216

· Thursday, Jan. 26 | 12 p.m. Virtual: https://cms-k12-nc-us.zoom.us/j/98647144117

· Tuesday, Jan. 31 | 6 p.m.

South Mecklenburg High School, 8900 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

· Wednesday Feb. 1 | 6 p.m.

East Mecklenburg High School, 6800 Monroe Road Charlotte, NC 28212

· Thursday Feb. 2 | 12 p.m. Virtual: https://cms-k12-nc-us.zoom.us/j/96656655520