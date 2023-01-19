Healthy Headlines: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month – and while it’s not a cancer associated with children, it’s important parents think ahead when it comes to their children. In fact, there is a vaccine – the HPV vaccine – for children that virtually eliminates future cases of cervical cancer.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health discusses the importance of HPV vaccines and how they can help prevent cervical cancer.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: