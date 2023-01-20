Vigil Held For Charlotte FC Star Anton Walkes Who Died In Miami Boating Accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte FC has announced one of its players, Anton Walkes, has died. He was 25.

Team owner David Tepper released a statement this morning, writing in part, “He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met.”

Sporting Director Zoran Krneta also sharing a statement, saying, “We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being.”

On Wednesday, around 3 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said officers responded to a two-vessel accident near the Miami Marine Stadium basin. Officers say Anton Walkes was on one of the vessels and was found unconcious. He was given CPR and transported to an area hospital where he later died. A statement from the FWC reads “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Mr. Walkes during this difficult time.”

Major League Soccer also posting on Twitter, saying, “There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC.”

A press release from Charlotte FC says, “Out of respect to Anton’s friends and family, there will be no further statements at this time.”