Community Leaders Meet With East Charlotte Residents For Townhall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – City leaders in East Charlotte are setting their priorities for the community for the next year.

Two Charlotte City Council members, a County Commissioner, and the CMS Board Vice Chair met with about 100 Eastside residents on Saturday for a town hall.

People who live in the area got to tell city leaders about their concerns and changes they want to see in their community.

Topics ranged from education, to transportation, and affordable housing.

“It’s important for the community to feel like their voice is heard. Now it’s up to us to make sure that we go back and synthesize that information to be able to ensure that they get results,” said County Commissioner Mark Jerrell.

City leaders say the next step is to take a deeper dive into the data collected on Saturday and then inform the community how they’re going to approach the issues.