Plane Lands On Tennessee Interstate

KNOXVILLE, T.N. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says a small plane had to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville around 1:3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Pictures show the plane sitting on the side of the highway after landing safely. The right lane was closed there while crews worked to investigate.

Officials say the pilot is okay, and there are no significant injuries. There is no word on what caused the plane to have to make the emergency landing.