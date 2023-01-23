CMPD Identifies Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In South Charlotte

(UPDATE: 1/23/23)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the driver killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in South Charlotte. Police say Anthony Maerten, 35, was traveling on Sharon Road round 8:30pm when an SUV coming from the opposite direction tried to turn left in front of him onto Sharon View Drive.

Police say Maerten tried to brake, but the motorcycle slid on its side and slammed into the passenger doors of the SUV.

Police are still investigating the case of the crash but not charges have been filed.

