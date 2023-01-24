Queen’s Feast Feature: Rio’s Brazilian Steakhouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Queen’s Feast: Charlotte restaurant week is in full swing now through January 29th. 87 restaurants across 9 counties are participating with at least 9 new spots added to the list this year.

Rio’s Brazilian Steakhouse is offering a wide range of 16 different meats for $45 a wide variety including the house special: Picanha (it’s worth every dollar spent!)

Picanha is a cut of beef taken from the top of the rump, and in my opinion the best they offer. Don’t get me wrong, they offer filet mignon. I had the chance to have both, and the taste and juiciness of the Picanha accompanied with the charred edges of the beef was fantastic.

Reservations are highly encouraged for Queen’s Feast.

