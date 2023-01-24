Two Juveniles Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Near Mecklenburg County Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says the two juveniles suspects crashed into a work truck near the jail before jumping out of the car and running.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on January 24th, police say they were alerted to a stolen Hyundai Tucson.

Officers reported following the stolen car as it drove into Uptown Charlotte, as it “traveled erratically” and ran several red lights.

After allegedly crashing into the work truck on East 4th Street, both the driver and passenger ran from the car.

CMPD says their K9 unit quickly found one juvenile suspect in a nearby parking deck and the other near the car crash.

Both suspects were arrested; however, their names have not been released due to their ages.