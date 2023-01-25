Charlotte FC Community Celebrates Life Of Anton Walkes

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — Hundreds gathered inside Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday to honor and celebrate the life of Anton Walkes.

The Charlotte FC defender died last week in a boating accident, he was just 25 years old.

Players honored their fallen teammate by wearing his number five jersey.

Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki says that Anton was much more than an incredible teammate. He was an amazing person and even better friend.

“Looking at all the pictures that I see of him. What impresses me the most is the brightness in his eyes.” An emotional Shinyashiki fought back tears as he spoke to the crowd, “This man had the most uplifting eyes I have ever seen in my life. Full of joy. Full of happiness. Full of life. People say eyes are the window to the soul. And I can’t think of anyone with a more beautiful soul than Anton.”