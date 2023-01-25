Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe

UPDATE, January 25, 2023

LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023

LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster Police need your help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Madison Kaylee Pack was last seen at 6pm on January 10 at the Lancaster McDonald’s, located on Hwy 9 Bypass.

Anyone with information about Madison’s location should call the Lancaster Police Department immediately at 803-283-3313.