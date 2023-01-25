Rain Moving Out, Sunshine Builds In

Forecast:

Northwest flow snow builds across the High Country this evening through the day Thursday. An area of high pressure will build in on Thursday and stick around through the first half of the weekend. Unsettled weather returns Sunday into the first half of next week.

Tonight: Rain tapering off from west to east through early evening. Skies will clear later this evening. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid 30s. Wind: SW 10-20.

Thursday: Sunny, cool and breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: W 5-15 G. 20.

Friday: Cooler, but sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Clouds increase in the evening.

Sunday: Clouds increase and showers return. Highs in the mid 50s.

