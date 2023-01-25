AM Headlines:

Showers and a few storms today Level 1 Severe Threat for far eastern fringe of the region Damaging wind = greatest threat Storms ends 5-6pm

Wind Advisory for Avery Co until 1pm S 25-35 mph Gusts: 55 mph

Snow for the mountains overnight into Thursday Light Accumulations

Cooler and dryer end to the week

Pleasant and mild Saturday

Wet weather returns Sunday into Monday Discussion :

Wet and Windy Wednesday

Low-pressure system will drive into the TN valley today. Showers will push into the region this morning. Snow to rain is the more likely bet for the mountains with a cold rain reaching the I-77 corridor for the morning commute. Showers and heavy pockets of rain along with a strong wind out of the southeast 15-20 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph will impact the region today. We’re still lacking that instability so the severe threat looks to be more east of the region toward the coast. However, a stronger storm or two producing a damaging wind gust is not out of the question. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2″ across the region. Rain will end early in the evening with just a few spotty showers south and east of I-85.

Cooler End to the Work Week

Colder air will arrive in the mountains tonight with snow beginning overnight into Thursday for the high country. That along with strong gusts could cause visibility issues for the high country. However, accumulations look to be light overall. The rest of the region will be cooler with temps in the 30s tomorrow morning and highs in the low 50s with wind out of the west 10-15 mph. Colder air slams into the region overnight with lows falling into the 20s and highs struggling to break out of the 40s Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Dry weather will continue into Saturday with temps climbing back into the mid 50s. A wet pattern sets up Sunday with rain and showers continuing into Monday. Temps will be seasonable if not a little above average with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s early next week.