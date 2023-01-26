Blustery for the Mountains, Sunny & Cooler for the Charlotte Metro Area

AM Headlines

Mountain Snow Showers Today

Breezy and dry day across the rest of the region

Colder air settles in overnight

Dry through Saturday

Rain returns Sunday

Unsettled Outlook into next week Discussion

Breezy and Cooler End to the Work Week

Light snow showers will fall across the mountains today as the rest of the area begins to dry out. Windy across the high country with winds out of the west 20-35 mph and gusts 40-50 mph. Breezy for the Piedmont with winds out of the west 5-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph through this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 50s with overnight lows tumbling into the 20s Friday morning. Chilly, but not as windy Friday with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Sunny and Dry Saturday, Rain Returns Sunday

High pressure will keep us dry into Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the mid 50s. Clouds fill in Saturday night with our next cold front bringing rain to the region Sunday into Monday.

Mild, but Unsettled Next Week

Next week will be warm and unsettled with temps near 60 beginning Monday with overnight lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Rain and storms will keep the forecast soggy for much of the week.