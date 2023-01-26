OMB’s Ballantyne Officially Breaks Ground For New Location

1/6

Ground has officially been broken for OMB, Olde Mecklenberg Brewery, in Ballayntne. OMB has served the Queen City since 2009. The award-winning restaurant and bar specializes in impeccable food and a commitment to fresh, local beer.

Steel framing has been assembled for south Charlotte’s first brewery at The Bowl. The Bowl is set to be a new urban epicenter for food, entertainment and fashion. It is designed to attract diners, shoppers and music fans across Charlotte and beyond, as stated by Ballantyne Reimagined.

This groundbreaking is the first step in creating this new dining experience and retail district. OMB Ballantyne will include nearly 14,000 square feet of indoor space with a 7,000-square-foot patio dining area. The second-level mezzanine balcony will add to OMB’s uniqueness in the heart of Ballantyne.

OMB Ballantyne will stand alone and overlook the one-acre tree-canopied biergarten. The venue will be family-friendly like its predecessor and include a family zone and playground.

The brewery is expected to open in early 2024.