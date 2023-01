1/26

ROCK HILL, SC – Students attending Rock Hill schools celebrate the 100th day of school where they dress up like they’re 100 years old, count 100 things, and celebrate being 100 days smarter. This event is especially exciting for younger students as for many of them, it’s their very first time counting to triple digits! Check out the gallery!