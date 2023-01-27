Family Of 20-Year-Old Man Demands Justice For Son’s Murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The father of Malik Boyd is demanding justice for his son’s murder.

Boyd was found shot to death last April along Riding Trail Road off Albemarle Road. A 16-year-old is charged with first degree murder in his death.

Claude Lucas, Boyd’s father, believes his son and the suspect were members of the same gang. He says the district attorney has offered the teen a deal, dropping the first degree murder charge, down to manslaughter.

“I think killing a dog would get you more time than what they offered for killing my son,” says Claude Lucas, Boyd’s father.

The suspect is scheduled for an arraignment in April.