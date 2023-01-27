Sunny Saturday With Increasing Rain Chances Sunday

Forecast:

An area of high pressure will stick around through the first half of the weekend. The high will move offshore on Saturday with unsettled weather returning on Sunday. An active pattern dominates next week with temperatures falling through the week.

Tonight: Another freezing night under clear skies. Lows near 30.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase in the evening.

Sunday: Clouds increase and showers return. Rain will be numerous across the High Country through the day, but most of the day will be dry in the Piedmont. Showers become numerous to widespread late evening into Monday morning. The highest rain totals will be south of our area. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Next Week: An unsettled week on tap with multiple rounds of rain. We will kick off the week with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will gradually fall through the week.

Have a great weekend!