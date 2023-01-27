Sunny Through Saturday, Unsettled Next Week

AM Headlines:

Freezing start to your Friday

Cool and sunny afternoon

Dry and warmer Saturday

A cold front brings rain chances Sunday afternoon through early Monday

Unsettled and warmer next week Discussion:

Dry and Sunny Start to the Weekend

Clear skies have led to a BIG drop in temps overnight. Temps are in the 20s and low 30s this morning with a cooler day ahead. The good news is that even though temps will have a tough time breaking out the 40s, we will have plenty of sunshine and dry weather to start off the weekend. You’ll need all the layers if you have dinner plans tonight though as temps fall sharply after sunset. Saturday will start out cold with temps below freezing but end beautifully with a sunny and warmer day overall. Highs will climb back into the upper 50s. Take advantage of the dry weather while you can. A cold front brings the return of showers to the region beginning Sunday afternoon.

Unsettled Next Week

Rain will be the heaviest south of the region with ~ 1/4″ total tops through Monday morning. That boundary will stall across the region. Cloudy and warmer through Monday after those morning showers. Temps will climb back into the low 60s. A pulse of energy will ride along that boundary Tuesday bringing more wet weather to the region through Wednesday. A low-pressure system will ride through the region mid-week bringing even more wet weather to the area through the end of the week.