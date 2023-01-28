Charlotte Community Gathers In Uptown To Protest After The Footage Release Of Tyre Nichols

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11



6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11



11/11























CHARLOTTE, NC – Protest arose in Charlotte after the Memphis Police Department released graphic footage revealing the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

According to a news release, five officers confronted Nichols during a traffic stop that resulted in a deadly beating on January 7th.

Nichols was pronounced dead three days later. The former officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct, aggravated kidnapping, official oppression, and aggravated assault.

The deadly incident ignited outrage among viewers across the nation. Uptown Charlotte was brimming with city-goers as they protested Saturday.

The protesters held signs and bullhorns while shouting “Say his name, Tyre Nichols, Justice for Tyre Nichols!” as they walked through the streets of Charlotte.

CLICK HERE to see the unedited videos released by the City of Memphis. Viewer discretion is advised. The videos are graphic and have strong language.