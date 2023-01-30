AM Headlines

AM Rain and Showers

Cloudy, but warmer afternoon

Showers return Tuesday afternoon

On and off rain/storm chances through the end of the week The heaviest rain arrives Thursday night

Drying out and colder Saturday

Potential wintry mix Sunday AM Discussion

Monday AM Rain, Warm and Cloudy Afternoon w/ Overnight Fog

It’s a wet start to the work week with rain and showers across the region. Rain will wrap up by early to mid-morning outside of a few stray showers. Although it will be cloudy temps will warm into the low 60s this afternoon. Patchy fog is likely tonight with lows falling into the upper 40s.

On and Off Rain Chances All Week

Temps will warm into the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon. Showers will kick back up in the mountains beginning Tuesday morning as a cold front slides across the region through the day. Expecting the rain to hold off until late morning to mid-afternoon across the Piedmont. Waves of rain will continue to move through the region as that boundary settles just south of the area Wednesday. A low-pressure system will slide across the southeast Thursday bringing the heaviest rainfall totals with a few storms into Thursday night. Showers will wrap up early Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Cooler and drier air will settle across the region for the start of the weekend with highs struggling to break out of the low 40s Saturday after starting the day in the mid-20s. There is potential for a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning with freezing rain possible across the Piedmont. This is still a week out, so something to mention and watch, but not setting this in stone.