Hot In Hollywood: Laverne & Shirley Star Passes At 75, Michael Jackson Biopic Names Star

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In today’s Hot In Hollywood, one of the stars of the iconic 70’s show has passed away. Cindy Williams who played Shirley Feeny on “Laverne & Shirley” was 75 years old. Her family announced that her death comes after a battle with a brief illness. Williams co-starred with Penny Marshall who played “Laverne”. Marshall passed away in 2018. “Laverne & Shirley” was a spin-off of the hit show, “Happy Days”.

The Michael Jackson biopic is set to begin production this year and the project already has its star. Jaafar Jackson will take on the role of The King Of Pop. He is the nephew of Michael Jackson. His father is Jermaine Jackson. The movie will be directed by Antoine Fuqua.