Study: Why Do We Love Chocolate

CHARLOTTE, NC — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and for lots of people that means chocolate. Now, a new study shows the scientific reason on why we love chocolate so much. Researchers in the United Kingdom built a 3D model of a human tongue and tested for dark chocolate. They found that it all comes down to the chemistry, and how the outer layer of chocolate melts in a person’s mouth. The team hopes their findings will lead to some new, healthier chocolates.