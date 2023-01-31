Widespread Rain Overnight Ahead Of Thursdays Washout

Discussion:

A front will stall just south of our area bringing an unsettled pattern through Friday. With multiple low pressures riding along the front, we will see two rounds of widespread rain. Much colder air builds in for the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Isolated evening showers. Patchy dense fog. Rain becomes widespread overnight into early Wednesday. Low: Mid 40s.

Wednesday: Morning showers then another round of rain late PM into Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Washout Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Morning rain. Drying out through the day with partly sunny skies. Highs near 50.

Saturday: Waking up to very cold temperatures in the low 20s. Plenty of sunshine, but cold. Highs struggle to reach 40.

Sunday: More clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin