A Cold Rain Dominates Thursday

A front will stall just south of our area bringing an unsettled pattern through Friday. With multiple low pressures riding along the front, we will see two rounds of widespread rain. Much colder air builds in for the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Lows around 40. Cloudy and damp. Rain becomes widespread overnight.

Thursday: Washout. AM mix possible in the High Country. Rain will mainly be south of I-40 by midday.

– Rain totals will be around 1” south of I-85.