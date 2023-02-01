A Cold Rain Dominates Thursday

Discussion:
A front will stall just south of our area bringing an unsettled pattern through Friday. With multiple low pressures riding along the front, we will see two rounds of widespread rain. Much colder air builds in for the weekend.
Forecast:
A front will stall just south of our area bringing an unsettled pattern through Friday. With multiple low pressures riding along the front, we will see two rounds of widespread rain. Much colder air builds in for the weekend.
Forecast:
Tonight: Lows around 40. Cloudy and damp. Rain becomes widespread overnight.
Thursday: Washout. AM mix possible in the High Country. Rain will mainly be south of I-40 by midday.
– Rain totals will be around 1” south of I-85.
– .25”-1” likely north of I-85. Highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Very early isolated rain. Drying out through the day with clouds decreasing through the afternoon. Highs near 50.
Saturday: Waking up to very cold temperatures in the low 20s. Plenty of sunshine, but cold. Highs struggle to reach 40.
Sunday: More clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
Next Week: Temperatures warm through the week with upper 60s possible by Wednesday.
Notes:
– Winter Weather Alerts continue across the south. Alerts stretch from Texas to Tennessee.
– Winter Weather Alerts continue across the south. Alerts stretch from Texas to Tennessee.
– It will feel like the teens in the Carolinas on Saturday morning. Some areas in the northeast could see wind chills around -50°!
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin