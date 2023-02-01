Hot In Hollywood: Beyonce World Tour, Bad Boys 4 movie

HOLLYWOOD, CA–In this morning’s Hot In Hollywood, Beyonce fans just got some good news. Queen Bee is launching a world tour. The tour will be in support of the singer’s latest album,”Renaissance”. Tickets go on pre-sale next week. The tour will have a stop here in the Queen City.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are teaming back up for the fourth installment of their buddy movie franchise, “Bad Boys”. The men made the announcement in a video message. So far, there is no release date or title set. The movie can’t be called “Bad Boys 4 Life” because that it was producers titled the 3rd installment.