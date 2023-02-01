Single Session Tickets For 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships Now On Sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( News Release) – Single-session tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships that will be held March 1-5 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. Single-session tickets cost $20 and are good for all four games played March 1-3, while tickets for the two semifinal sessions on March 4 cost $20 each, with Sunday’s Championship day tickets costing $20 for the men’s final and $20 for the women’s final.

Single-session tickets, full Tournament ticket booklets, courtside seats and group plans are available for purchase through the Bojangles Coliseum box office and Ticketmaster.com.

Meanwhile, both basketball championship games will be televised on a national linear network for the second consecutive year. ESPN2 will carry the March 5 men’s final at 1:00pm, while ESPNU will broadcast the women’s title contest later that evening at 6:00pm. The full tournament schedule with game times and broadcast coverage is as follows and subject to change:

Wednesday, March 1 – First Round (ESPN+); Tickets: $20 for the day

12:00pm – Women’s #8 seed vs. #9 seed

2:00pm – Women’s #7 seed vs. #10 seed

6:00pm – Men’s #8 seed vs. #9 seed

8:00pm – Men’s #7 seed vs. #10 seed

Thursday, March 2 – Women’s Quarterfinals (ESPN+); Tickets: $20 for the day

10:00am – High School Education Day

11:30am – #1 seed vs. #8/9 Winner

2:00pm – #4 seed vs. #5/12 Winner

6:00pm – #2 seed vs. #7/10 Winner

8:00pm – #3 seed vs. #6/11 Winner

Friday, March 3 – Men’s Quarterfinals (ESPN+); Tickets: $20 for the day

12:00pm – #1 seed vs. #8/9 Winner

2:00pm – #4 seed vs. #5/12 Winner

6:00pm – #2 seed vs. #7/10 Winner

8:00pm – #3 seed vs. #6/11 Winner

Saturday, March 4 – Semifinals (ESPN+); Tickets: $20 for each semifinal session

12:00pm – Men’s Semifinal Game 1

2:00pm – Men’s Semifinal Game 2

6:00pm – Women’s Semifinal Game 1

8:00pm – Women’s Semifinal Game 2

Sunday, March 5 – Championship Finals; Tickets: $20 for each game

1:00pm – Men’s Championship, ESPN2

6:00pm – Women’s Championship, ESPNU

For additional information on the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships, visit www.BigSouthSports.com/CLTChamps.