Providence Day’s Jordyn Latter Leading The Way For Chargers Basketball

The Providence Day guard leads her team in scoring, rebounds and steals, averaging 15 points, 8 boards and 3.5 takeaways per game.

“Honestly, it’s probably just the challenge of the game that really gets the fire going in me. I love to compete.” Jordyn smiles when talking about why she loves playing, “I just love it and that probably just what drives me every game.”

And that competitive spirit shows every time she takes the court.

Providence Day head basketball coach Josh Springer says it is what sets Latter apart. “You want everybody to have that competitive fire in their belly, but not all players do. And when I talk to fans in the Providence Day community and the Charlotte community they all say the same thing: I love watching number 12 play. Because from her freshman year and now, hard to believe a month away from finishing up her senior year, she has been a relentless competitor every single time we’ve tipped off. And as a head coach, what else can you ask for?”

The theme for the Chargers team this season is “Leave A Legacy,” and Jordyn will have no problem doing that.

She recently became the 18th player in school history to hit the thousand point scoring mark.

Jordan helped her team win a state title as a freshman and also helped the Chargers football team win back to back championships as a manager.

The star player hopes to add one more championship to her resume before her high school career comes to an end.

“Obviously i want to win a state championship, so that’s my big goal. And I want to leave a legacy for all my fellow teammates — with all of my fellow teammates.”