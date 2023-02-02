Rain Ends Early Friday Morning Then Cold Moves In

Forecast:

Tonight: Patchy fog and cloudy. Rain continues through the evening mainly south of I-40 until midnight. After midnight, showers will be primarily south of I-85. Rain ends by 6 am. Lows will bottom out near 40.

Saturday: Waking up to very cold temperatures in the low 20s. Plenty of sunshine, but cold. Highs struggle to reach 40.

Sunday: More clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Next Week: Temperatures warm through the week with upper 60s possible by Wednesday.

Notes:

– Winter Chill Warnings are in place across parts of the northeast. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect across parts of the northern plains and midwest.

– It will feel like the teens in the Carolinas on Saturday morning. Some areas in the northeast could see wind chills around -50°!

Kaitlin Have a great evening!

Friday: Very early rain. A brief shot of northwest flow mountain snow is possible. Drying out through the day with clouds decreasing through the morning. Highs near 50.