Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen Over The Carolinas

1/3

2/3

3/3





CHARLOTTE, NC — Many residences across the Carolinas spotted the suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday morning.

Evan Fisher shared his photo of the balloon with Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright just outside of Asheville.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies are asking residents not to shoot at the balloon as it flies over the Carolinas. The Gaston County Police Department along with the York County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to warn the public about the dangers of shooting the balloon.

“That’s no moon.” Yes, there are reports that the Chinese balloon is flying over our area at the moment. It’s flying at 60,000+ feet. Don’t try to shoot it!! Your rifle rounds WILL NOT reach it. Be responsible. What goes up will come down, including your bullets #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/SeT0ZTUTvy — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 4, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon and other U.S. officials say it’s a Chinese spy balloon — about the size of three school buses — moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters). The U.S. says it is being used for surveillance and intelligence collection, but officials have provided few details.

U.S. officials say the Biden administration was aware of it even before it crossed into American airspace in Alaska early this past week. A number of officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive topic.

China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities.

The Pentagon says the balloon, which is carrying sensors and surveillance equipment, is maneuverable and has shown it can change course. It has loitered over sensitive areas of Montana where nuclear warheads are siloed, leading the military to take actions to prevent it from collecting intelligence.