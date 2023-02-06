Above Average Temperatures Continue Ahead Of Weekend Cool Down

Discussion:

High pressure is in control through the first half of the week leaving us sunny and dry. Temperatures will stay above-average through the workweek. A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday bringing scattered showers to the region on Thursday and Friday. Drier and cooler air will build in for the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows around 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and beautiful! Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: More clouds, but still warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s near 70.

Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s near 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Weekend: Dry and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin