CATS Announces February Service Changes

PRESS RELEASE — Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve on-time performance. In addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes. Finally, the LYNX Blue Line will increase to 15-minute frequency between trains during peak morning and evening hours on weekdays.

Schedule Adjustments:

The following routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance:

24 – Nations Ford Road

56 – Arrowood

40x – Lawyers Road Express

46x – Harrisburg Road Express

77x – North Mecklenburg Express

82x – Rock Hill Express

Structural Changes:

Route 10 – West Boulevard

Route 10 will be modified to provide service to the Central Piedmont Community College – Harris Campus. Service along Leake Street and Nobles Avenue will be discontinued. Riders who normally board at these bus stops can use the bus stops along New Renaissance Way or West Boulevard as an alternative.

Service to the airport cargo center and along Cedar Street will also be discontinued.

Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle

Route 290 will be modified slightly to improve operating conditions for the larger vehicles along the route. Service along Main Street (south of Concord Road), Jackson Street, Depot Street and Watson Street will be discontinued. Riders who normally board at these stops can use stops along Griffith Street or Main Street (north of Concord Road) as an alternative.

Frequency Improvements:

LYNX Blue Line

Weekday frequency along the LYNX Blue Line will increase to every 15 minutes between 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Please refer to the individual route schedules for more information. For real-time bus tracking, download the CATS-Pass app.

For questions or concerns, riders can speak directly to a customer service representative at 704-336-RIDE (7433).