Hot In Hollywood: Murphy Brown Co-star Dead at 86, Ben Looks Bored

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Hot In Hollywood”, actor Charles Kimbrough has died at the age of 86. Kimbrough is best known for his role on the hit 90’s sitcom, “Murphy Brown”. Kimbrough played Jim Dial, a veteran journalist and good friend of Murphy Brown. Kimbrough actually passed away last month. His son confirmed the news of his passing to the New York Times.

Ben Affleck is trending for his facial expressions during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Twitter has been poking fun at the A-list actor who was on the arm of wife Jennifer Lopez for the ceremony. Affleck’s expressions seem to reveal that he is bored out of his mind. Picture after picture has been screen shot and posted to Twitter.